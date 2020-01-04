From Lynn Haven to Milton and everywhere in between, plans are being hatched to address a new year’s list of priorities.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The holiday festivities have ended, the old year has been properly ushered out and the time has come for governments across Northwest Florida to roll up their collective sleeves and set about doing the people’s business in 2020.

From Lynn Haven to Milton and everywhere in between, plans are being hatched to address a new year’s list of priorities.

A couple of entities, like the town of Cinco Bayou, will need help to accomplish all that they want to do. Others, in particular the city of Fort Walton Beach, are thinking big and scraping up money from all kinds of sources.

In Fort Walton Beach, Mayor Dick Rynearson is fired up that this will be the year the city embarks upon a $5 million to $5.5 million renovation of the Fort Walton Beach Landing, one that will include construction of a state-of-the-art offshore stage and new boardwalk.

“We’ve been talking about it for four years. I’m anxious to get it started,” Rynearson said.

The project will be done in phases and likely won’t be completed for about 18 months, Rynearson said. Once finished, the Landing will feature a bowl-shaped entertainment stage extending over the water and a boardwalk that will take travelers out and behind the new structure.

Plans also call for a living shoreline featuring oyster reefs and a salt marsh, along with a small beach area suitable for launching watercraft like kayaks and canoes, the mayor said.

City officials are paying for the renovation with $2.7 million in BP oil spill money, and the Okaloosa County Commission has agreed to chip in $500,000 in bed tax funds, Rynearson said. At least $900,000 in Community Redevelopment Agency money will also go toward the project, and possibly revenues from the recently instituted half-cent sales tax.

In Bay County, Lynn Haven was rocked in 2019 by a scandal that resulted in federal indictments being brought against two government employees and three local business people on charges they conspired following Hurricane Michael to steal $5 million from the city.

As 2020 dawns, Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder says her top priority is transparency.

“I don’t even have to think about it,” Tinder said. “I ask people, ’Why don’t you trust your government?’ and almost 100% say, ’We’re not being told everything.’ We need transparency so our Lynn Haven residents believe when we speak that we’re telling the truth.”

Tinder plans to propose changes to city government that will create checks and balances. She wants to see a city clerk’s position created and a division of power through which not all city employees report directly to the city manager.

“Integrity will lead the way to transparency,” she wrote in an article published in the Lynn Haven paper. “Anything that takes place behind closed doors will be shared without fear.”

The Town Council of Okaloosa County’s little Cinco Bayou envisions nothing so grandiose as a remade entertainment complex, although if he can get a little help from Okaloosa County, Councilman Danny Dillard believes something can be done to improve his constituents’ quality of life.

“Our top priority is the Glenwood Park Stormwater Restoration Project,” Dillard said. “We’ve been trying to appropriate funds for that for essentially three years now.”

Glenwood Park is a small park at the entrance of Opp Drive and Opp Boulevard that features a nature trail. A creek that carries stormwater runoff into Choctawhatchee Bay has fallen victim to invasive popcorn trees.

The trees’ growth is forcing the town to continuously dredge the creek to allow the smooth flow of water. Dillard said Cinco Bayou will again seek $300,000 from the county that it will match to cover the cost of removing the popcorn trees.

“Quality of life” issues will be Okaloosa County’s biggest priority in 2020 as well, according to incoming County Commission Chairman Trey Goodwin.

“That’s going to include our infrastructure projects and our road projects, some of which we’ve been focusing on for the past several years,” Goodwin said. “Now we’re really starting to make some headway on some of those. I believe 2020 is going to provide us with the opportunity to really improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Santa Rosa County Commission Chairman Sam Parker also believes improving the quality of life of his constituents is the most important goal for 2020.

“Two facets of that include our continuing to fund the needs of our public safety professionals as well as improving our infrastructure network,” Parker said.

Narrowing the economic disparity is what Commissioner Danny Glidewell views as the greatest challenge for Walton County.

“While Walton County is rightly considered a wealthy county as a whole, DeFuniak Springs, Paxton and North Walton continue to lag far behind the state and county average income,” Glidewell said. “In fact, we have one of the largest income disparities in the entire country. Bringing economic prosperity to every area is our No. 1 challenge.”

Paxton Mayor Hayward Thomas believes luring a business or several to his city of about 900 people would be a significant achievement this year.

“Probably a grocery store and if possible a hospital,” Thomas said when asked what business would most benefit Paxton. “We’re working on several different ones.”

Housing is unquestionably the single greatest priority for Bay County and the city of Panama City, according to Bay County Commission Chairman Griff Griffitts.

“We know how important it is to the people who are displaced as well as ... it’s our work force,” Griffitts said. “All I heard all summer long from folks on the beach is ’we can’t find help, we can’t find help.’ I’m sure it’s because the lack of affordable housing has run off our work force.”

Griffitts said with a lot of construction underway in the Panama City Beach area, the time has come to focus energy on areas around Panama City that were “really heavily damaged” by Hurricane Michael.

He said with state and federal funding expected to start flowing in the next couple months, the county will work alongside the Panama City Housing Authority to “make a very large push” to provide affordable housing.

Priority one for the city of Crestview is to increase government efficiency and build partnerships, said City Manager Tim Bolduc, who is beginning his first full calendar year in the chief administrator’s job.

Bolduc wants to streamline the way the city reviews potential development and make improvements to police and fire services by strengthening mutual aid agreements.

“It’s about a community coming together, entering partnerships and working to build relationships inside and outside of our borders,” Bolduc said. “The ultimate goal is to come down on the ad valorem tax, but before we can do that we need to do a better job to fix these relationships.”

The chief priority for the city of Milton in Santa Rosa County is relocating an aging wastewater reclamation plant to an industrial park in East Milton, according to City Manager Randy Jorgenson.

“The North Santa Rosa Regional Water Reclamation Facility is shovel-ready, designed to support new community growth and critical economic development projects in the central Santa Rosa County area,” according to an analysis of the project provided by Jorgenson.

In Walton County’s county seat of DeFuniak Springs, Mayor Bob Campbell said the top issue this year is to get a 16-inch water main connected to the city’s water tower just southwest of Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 331.

“Right now, there is just a 10-inch water main that runs from that tower,” he said. “With all the growth about to happen out there, we have to get a much larger water main to accommodate it.”

The city is seeking a state appropriation to pay for the estimated $1.5 million project.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas wants to use 2020 to get a handle on traffic issues.

“Back Beach Road has to have some relief, and that’s why we are trying to push forward with Bay Parkway to link it with the county on the east end to the Hathaway Bridge. Moving forward with Bay Parkway would give us some of the relief we need,” Thomas said. “We go out for bids on the next section of Bay Parkway in January or February, and hopefully we can come to some agreement with the state and Bay County on moving this road further along. “

Valparaiso in Okaloosa County also wants to strengthen relationships with its neighbors, according to City Commissioner Kay Hamilton. The “twin cities” of Valparaiso and Niceville successfully merged their fire departments in 2019, and Hamilton believes increased cooperation with Niceville and Eglin Air Force Base can only benefit her city.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve really had tremendous momentum going forward with our municipal partnerships,” she said. “There have been a lot of different issues this particular commission is moving strongly forward on. I think it helps everyone.”

Randall Wise, Niceville’s mayor of 48 years, said providing good services for the city’s residents is his top priority for 2020.

“We’ve got to keep up with the people,” he said.

Shalimar Mayor Mark Franks provided a list of eight goals he said he’s determined to accomplish in 2020. No. 1, he said, is following through on a plan to replace street lights along the Okaloosa County town’s commercial corridor that runs north for a mile along Eglin Parkway from the Shalimar Bridge.

“The number of lights will increase to 40 from the current 26, and all will be energy efficient LED’s,” Franks said in an email. “This will benefit us in the areas of safety, energy conservation and a more favorable business environment. We hope to finalize details with Gulf Power this month.”

Destin City Councilman Cyron Marler said one of the city’s priorities in 2020 is getting three major park projects completed. He is championing the development of Capt. Leonard Destin Park and Capt. Royal Melvin Heritage Park, which will be the city’s newest parks, and major renovations to Clement Taylor Park.

“I’d like to see all of those parks up and running this year,” Marler said.

Better regulation of short-term rental properties as well as of livery vessels such as pontoon boats and personal watercraft also are important issues, Marler said.

Destin Councilman Steve Menchel wants the city to fully support a strategic planning guide it created for 2020 and to continue to clean up problematic issues overlooked by past governing boards.

Mary Esther Mayor Margaret McLemore wants to see her city continue the momentum created in 2019 by the decision to take a $30 million loan to pay for citywide water and sewer infrastructure rehabilitation.

The Mary Esther City Council voted in September to borrow the money to upgrade a dilapidated water and sewer system that includes some pipes installed in the 1950’s.

Laurel Hill’s top priority for 2020 is upgrading the city’s streets and sidewalks, according to City Councilman Scott Moneypenny. The council has set aside about $46,000 in sales tax revenues and also received a small grant to use for basic infrastructure needs.

“We’ve got about 18 things on our list that really need to happen,” Moneypenny said. “The sidewalks are important to ensure that our children have a safe place to walk to school. We need safe sidewalks that are not overgrown.”

And in Freeport in Walton County — one of the region’s fastest-growing areas — Mayor Russ Barley said the continuation of work to increase the size of the city’s water and wastewater lines along U.S. 331 is a top project.

“We’re growing so fast, and we need to accommodate the businesses and people moving here,” Barley said.

He added that the city’s new wastewater treatment plant could be completed within two years.

Daily News Staff Writer Tony Judnich contributed to this report.