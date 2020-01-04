It was wet and icy at the Winter Wonderland event hosted by the Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin on Saturday.

SANDESTIN — A girl in an Alabama hoodie sloshed her sparkly pink and silver boots into muddy snow during a Winter Wonderland event hosted by the Village of Baytowne Wharf on Saturday.

During the event, Marsha and Jackson Jones, mother and daughter, took turns throwing icy snowballs at each other.

Baytowne Wharf provided the snow, along with a large slide and sleds for children to fly down.

Along with Marsha and Jackson, other families took part in the snow-filled festivities.

Tammy Lugones took her two children Ezra, 6 and Elliana, 3, to the event. The mother of two said because their family lives in Florida, Ezra and Elliana have never seen real snow.

So, Eliana and Ezra spent the day ice skating, jumping in the snow, and sledding down a giant slide. Eliana said her favorite part was the slide, but Ezra said he liked ice skating.

As for the ice skating, there were some tumbles, but Sophia Fox continued to get back up.

The Fox family drove over from Pensacola for a stay-cation. They headed to the beach, did some shopping and enjoyed snow and fun at the village.

"The ice skating rink is a highlight," said Angela Fox, her mom.