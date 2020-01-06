In the news release in which he made formal his decision, Hess endorsed Larry Basford, his chief assistant.

Glenn Hess, who is entering the final year of his third term as the state attorney in Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit, announced Monday he will not seek re-election.

"For over 30 years, Larry Basford has been trying — and winning — the most serious criminal cases in this circuit. I have found him to be a decent and upright man, a person in whom I can place my trust," Hess said. "I am confident that he will be an excellent state attorney."

Basford filed to run for the state attorney’s job July 24. He is running as a Republican and has not, as yet, encountered opposition. Hess contributed $1,000 to the Basford campaign on July 26, Florida election records show.

Basford has accumulated nearly $70,000 in total campaign contributions, records show. That total includes a $50,000 loan to himself.

The 14th Judicial Circuit encompasses Bay, Holmes, Washington, Gulf, Jackson and Calhoun counties. It borders the First Judicial Circuit which includes Okaloosa, Walton, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties.

First Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Eddins, who is also entering his 12th year in office, has not yet filed to run for re-election.

"I’m still considering the matter," Eddins said Monday.

Hess, who 12 years ago resigned his position as a Circuit Court judge to run for state attorney, said in his news release that he had fulfilled his promise "to build a better prosecutor’s office."

"When I first ran for this office, prosecutors were losing half of the felony cases they tried. Our prosecutors are now winning 80 percent of their trials," the release said. "We are one of the top three State Attorney’s Offices in Florida."