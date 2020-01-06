The Record staff reports

Monday

Jan 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM


The business, which runs a financial news and opinion company, reviewed U.S. Census Bureau data to find the richest county in each state based on median household income, according to a news release.

St. Johns County is Florida’s richest county, according to 24/7 Wall St.


“The median household income for a family in St. Johns is $77,323 in comparison to a statewide average of $53,267,” according to the release.


How St. Johns County compares to state averages


Median household income: $77,323 (state: $53,267)


Poverty rate: 8.4% (state: 14.8%)


November 2019 unemployment: 2.2% (state: 3.2%)


Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.7% (state: 29.2%)