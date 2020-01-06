The business, which runs a financial news and opinion company, reviewed U.S. Census Bureau data to find the richest county in each state based on median household income, according to a news release.
St. Johns County is Florida’s richest county, according to 24/7 Wall St.
“The median household income for a family in St. Johns is $77,323 in comparison to a statewide average of $53,267,” according to the release.
Richest Counties in the 10 Largest US States by Population
California – Santa Clara County
Texas – Fort Bend County
Florida – St. Johns County
New York – Nassau County
Pennsylvania – Chester County
Illinois – Kendall County
Ohio – Delaware County
Georgia – Forsyth County
North Carolina – Wake County
Michigan – Livingston County
How St. Johns County compares to state averages
Median household income: $77,323 (state: $53,267)
Poverty rate: 8.4% (state: 14.8%)
November 2019 unemployment: 2.2% (state: 3.2%)
Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.7% (state: 29.2%)