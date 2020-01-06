The driver was making a right turn from the Julia Tuttle Causeway onto I-95 when she lost control of the car and smashed into a concrete barrier wall, troopers said.

MIAMI (AP) — Two women died in an early morning crash Monday on a ramp to Interstate 95 in Miami, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver was making a right turn from the Julia Tuttle Causeway onto I-95 when she lost control of the car and smashed into a concrete barrier wall, troopers said. They posted a photo of the car on Twitter.

The driver died at the scene while the passenger died a short time later at a hospital.

The busy highway was closed for a time during rush hour. The names of the victims haven't been released.