Florida state senator Jeff Brandes wants to get rid of check boxes on statewide voter application form that identify voters as ex-felons.

State Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, is starting the conversation on Amendment 4 reforms with a bill that gets rid of controversial language on the statewide voter application form that identifies returning felons whose rights were restored.

In the bill (SB 1354), Brandes — chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice — proposes a single checkbox with the statement: "I affirm I have never been convicted of a felony, or, if I have been, my rights relating to voting have been restored."

His legislation strikes two check boxes added to the application last year that spell out requirements for former inmates whose voting rights are restored, either by the Board of Executive Clemency or by completing all the terms of their sentence as spelled out under a new constitutional amendment.

That controversial language was added last legislative session, after voters in 2018 overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4, which restores felons’ voting rights as long as they have completed their sentences and were not convicted of murder or sexual assault.

"That's really our starting point on Amendment 4 this year," Brandes said.

Mark Earley, the supervisor of elections for Leon County and secretary of the Florida Supervisors of Elections, said fellow supervisors would welcome the change back to the language before last year's bill (SB 7066).

"It's the way it always has been. It covers all the basis in a succinct manner," Earley said of Brandes' bill.

It also doesn't set people apart by their felon status or how they got their voting rights reinstated, he said. Those three check boxes elevated fear among people who had committed a crime and were not sure what consequences they faced by checking the wrong box, he said.

"It raised the specter of potential prosecution if there had been any brush with the law," Earley said.

Parts of the new law are being challenged by voting rights advocates in state and federal court. Three months ago, Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee called the enacting law an "administrative nightmare" in issuing a temporary court order halting its enforcement.

"This looks like it may be a first step in addressing what Judge Hinkle criticized," said Patricia Brigham, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida.

Brandes said the bill also provides a vehicle for any possible Florida Supreme Court decision on the implementation of Amendment 4. "We agree with Judge Hinkle that it needs to be clear," Brandes said.

Voting-rights advocates are "heartened by the new bill," Brigham said. It addresses what returning citizens should share, and returns the application language to what it was prior to the 2019 legislation.

But it doesn’t address the question of payment of fines and fees that is the subject of the ongoing court battle.

Another election reform bill filed by Brandes last week also got on the League's radar (SB 1372). Among other things, it would delete a provision that prohibits using an address on a voter’s ID card as the basis to confirm or challenge the voter’s legal residence.

"That is the piece that raised our antenna," Brigham said, adding it was too soon to tell what its consequences could be.

Brandes called it a "glitch bill" that fixes a conflict in the law created in 2011, and was requested by the county supervisors. Currently under state law, the address on an ID presented by a voter at the polling place cannot be used to confirm or challenge the voter’s legal residence.

That single line, adopted eight years ago by the Legislature, prevents poll workers from asking citizens to clear up any discrepancy between the address on their ID and what's in the voter registration book, Earley said.

"We are literally not allowed to ask the voter why their ID says one thing and the address in the voter registration book says something else," he said. "We just want to make sure they are voting in the right precinct and on the right ballot."

The same bill by Brandes would address several other issues, including:

Revising the time frames for conducting public pre-election testing of automatic tabulating equipment from 10 to 25 days before the commencement of early voting.

Revising the time-frame from 15 days to 30 days before commencement of early voting for supervisor to send written notice to county party chair and candidates whose names appear on a ballot that testing will begin.

Removing the requirement that duplicate ballots be made of vote-by-mail ballots containing over-voted races.

Revising the timeframe from 20 to 40 days for a supervisor must mail out ballots in elections conducted under the Mail Ballot Election Act.

Earley said most of those changes are technical in nature and to help conform to previous changes to state law.

