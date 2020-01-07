Laurel Hill Farm specializes as a wedding venue, but also offers hay and horse boarding.

LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill Farm is not your average farm.

The farm, located at 6300 Bill Lundy Road, offers boarding for horses and hay for sale, but specializes as a wedding venue.

“We’re a true equestrian farm,” said owner Kim Farrah. “I started out just letting my friends get married here and then it just kind of took off by word of mouth.”

The farm includes both a ballroom and a saloon that soon-to-be married couples can choose to use as their wedding venue.

The ballroom was once used as stalls for horses. Now, the space can seat up to 300 wedding guests and includes chandeliers and an old horse stall that was turned into a bar.

The saloon offers an outdoor fire pit and a bar with saddles for bar stools.

“It’s mostly an open door venue,” Farrah said of the saloon. “What I like is when they open everything up and put all the furniture out on the lawn if it’s a nice day. I also have a tent they can use if it rains.”

On the land, there is also a house that can be rented for the wedding party to stay in overnight.

The farm offers four different wedding packages: a $3,900 ballroom package, a $2,900 saloon package, a $6,900 estate package that includes both the saloon and ballroom and a $500 “just the two of us” package where a couple can get married on site with just a minister and a witness.

The house is included in both the saloon and estate packages.

“To me the ideal wedding is the families are together, everyone is pitching in, decorating and relaxing,” Farrah said. “I just want everyone to have a good time, enjoy the whole experience and not just let it be a one day thing.”

Farrah also added that couples who get married on the farm are able to put up their own decorations and take down any decorations already in place.

“I am really flexible,” Farrah said. “I think what sets us apart from other venues is we allow people to decorate Thursday and clean up Sunday. We’re not an in and out kind of venue.”

For more information, visit laurelhillfarmflorida.com