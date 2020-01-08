Jacob Wetherbee, 28 of Crestview, died early Tuesday morning after his truck struck an Okaloosa County road grader.

LAUREL HILL— A Crestview man died early Tuesday morning after his truck collided with an Okaloosa County road grader.

Jacob Wetherbee, 28, was traveling southbound on State Road 85 near Plympton Road in Laurel Hill around 4:11 a.m. when the accident occurred, a Florida Highway Patrol press release said.

According to the release, Wetherbee’s 2019 Dodge Ram drifted across the northbound lane of SR 85 and struck a stop sign at the intersection of SR 85 and Plympton Road.

After striking the sign, Wetherbee crossed Plympton Road and struck a county grader that was sitting on the side of the road. No one was in the grader at the time of the accident.

Wetherbee was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the release said.