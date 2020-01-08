Louisiana-Monroe (6-8, 2-3) vs. Georgia Southern (9-7, 3-2)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Michael Ertel and Louisiana-Monroe will battle Ike Smith and Georgia Southern. The junior Ertel has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Smith, a senior, is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana-Monroe's Ertel, JD Williams and Tyree White have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 70 percent of all Warhawks points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Warhawks have scored 71.6 points per game against Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ertel has accounted for 49 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 61.

TWO STREAKS: Louisiana-Monroe has dropped its last five road games, scoring 52.2 points and allowing 70.2 points during those contests. Georgia Southern has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 87.8 points while giving up 70.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Georgia Southern offense has turned the ball over on just 16.4 percent of its possessions, the 25th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.4 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com