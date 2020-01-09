The 11th annual St. Joseph Catholic Church Men’s Club Chili Cook-off will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Church Hall.

Do you think you make a mean chili? Or, do you just love to sample various chilies? Will then this event is a must-do for you. The cook-off will take place from 5 p.m. ET until the chili is gone. The nominal ticket fee is $5 for adults, $3 for children age 4 to 12, and free for children 4 and under.

Start off with sampling as many chilies as you wish, vote for your favorite, and then go back for a full bowl of your choice. Soft drinks, coffee, tea or water is included, along with dessert and ice cream. A donation bar offering beer and wine will also be available.

Tickets are available from Men’s Club members, at No Name Books & Gifts, at the Church Hall office (227-1417) or from Dan Van Treese (227-8138).

If you would like to compete (number of contestants limited to eight), or for more information on the event or other St. Joseph Catholic Church Men’s Club activities, please call Dan at the above number.