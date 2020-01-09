First Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Eddins says he will retire after 16 years in office.

Bill Eddins, who has served for 16 years as state attorney in Florida’s First Judicial Circuit, announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election.

Eddins endorsed Greg Marcille, his chief assistant state attorney for the entirety of his stay in office, to succeed him.

"I support and endorse Greg. He has been a part of every major decision I’ve made since I’ve been in office. I believe he will maintain the stability, effectiveness and policies and procedures of the office," Eddins said.

Eddins called his four terms as State Attorney "the high honor of my life." He said his never having been opposed in seeking re-election was a tribute to the "very professional" men and women who work for him "and do an excellent job."