TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida State Parks and Aspira are pleased to announce the winners of the “Protecting Florida Together” 2019 Fall Photo Contest.

• Grand-Prize Winner: Jim Uhing has won a Garmin GPS with Hiking Backpack Tether Mount and a Florida State Parks Family Annual Entrance Pass. His photo, “Forest Fit,” was taken at Wekiwa Springs State Park and captures an early morning ride portraying the experience of getting out in nature. Wekiwa Springs is one of his favorite state parks and he tries to camp there at least twice a year.

• Second-Prize Winner: Heather Chadwick has won a Picnic Backpack set and 12 Florida State Parks Day Entrance Passes. Her photo, “Feed Me Mumma Says the Baby Barred Owlet,” was taken at Myakka River State Park.

• Third-Prize Winner: Claudia Daniels has won a Xeno Pro Lenz Kit and six Florida State Parks Day Entrance Passes. Her photo, “A Mouth Full,” was taken at Myakka River State Park. Originally from Germany, Claudia aims to contribute to the preservation and guardianship of our beaches, wildlife, sea and landscapes through her photographs.

The 2019 Fall Photo Contest received 1,229 submissions and was a great opportunity for visitors to share their park memories. The photo contest ran from August 29 until October 31, 2019. Florida State Parks congratulates the winners and all who entered the contest. Thank you to all our participants for sharing their amazing photos!