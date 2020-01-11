The man, who also had a car parked at Palm Beach International Airport, was arrested just over the Flagler Memorial Bridge at Bradley Park.

A man arrested by Palm Beach Police this morning had $22,000, a machete and a pick ax, in addition to knives in his possession, according to an officer with the department.

The man, identified by his passport as Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh, an Iranian national, also had a car parked at Palm Beach International Airport, Public Information Officer Michael Ogrodnick said.

The department is working with other federal partners in the investigation, Ogrodnick said.

Friday’s arrest marked the third time this week that a person has caught the attention of authorities guarding President Donald Trump or the island where he has made his residence.

Zoleh was arrested just over the Flagler Memorial Bridge at Bradley Park. Initial reports said he had several knives on him. Ogrodnick said the department received a call at about 9:30 a.m. regarding Zoleh. He would not give details on what the caller said.

The Palm Beach Daily News was initially told by law enforcement that Zoleh appeared to be homeless or without a known address.

A Daily News photographer who arrived on the scene saw the man, who also had camping gear, being arrested by three Palm Beach Police officers and two plainclothes officers, who he was told were from another department.

It is the latest in a series of unusual arrests on the island over the past year or so.

On Monday night a person was arrested at Mar-a-Lago by Secret Service with the assistance of Palm Beach Police and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. A redacted police report revealed only that an arrest had been made and a passenger vehicle was towed. A Secret Service spokeswoman said the department does not comment on active investigations.

On Sunday, a 37-year-old Naples man, who was dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps and subsequently required to register as a sex offender, was arrested at Palm Beach International Airport about an hour before the president was set to depart after his 17-day stay in Palm Beach. Federal officials say he lied to get past presidential security checkpoints.

Other incidents on Palm Beach:

In December, Jing Lu, 56, was confronted by the private club’s security officers and told to leave, but she returned to take photos, authorities said.

In March, Yujing Zhang, 33, sparked security concerns when she tried to gain entry to Mar-a-Lago while she carried four cellphones, a computer, two Chinese passports, an external hard drive and a thumb drive. Zhang was given an eight-month prison sentence by a federal judge in Florida and ordered to be deported to China.

And in November 2018, an 18-year-old University of Wisconsin college freshman fooled Secret Service agents into thinking he was a Mar-a-Lago club member and wandered the grounds for 20 minutes before he was arrested. The arrest came on the day after Thanksgiving while Trump and his family were visiting. Mark Lindblom, from Washington, D.C., said he just wanted to see if he could do it. He pleaded guilty in May 2019 to entering or remaining in a restricted building where the president was visiting during the Thanksgiving holiday. He was sentenced to a year of probation and $25 fine.

