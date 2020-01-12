DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A handful of local fire departments worked together to extinguish a house fire after it was struck by lighting Sunday.

According to John Vunham, fire chief of Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, a neighbor reported the incident at about 8 a.m. on Autumn Lane.

Firefighters arrived to find the kitchen and areas of the upstairs ablaze, he said. It took about 30 minutes to knock down the flames.

Contributing fire departments included Walton County Fire Rescue, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department.

Vunham said the fire was determined to have been started by a lightning strike that shorted out a microwave in the kitchen.

He added that the house sustained substantial smoke damage, but no one was home at the time of the blaze.

“We had a good turnout and knocked it down pretty good,” he said. “We appreciate everybody that came out (and helped).”