DESTIN, Fla. Jan. 14, 2020 — Allegiant announced on Tuesday five new nonstop routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS).

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $33.*

"Destin is one of the most popular destinations on the Emerald Coast," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. "We’re always excited to provide travelers with the chance to experience the beautiful, white beaches and excellent fishing off the coast of Florida."

The new seasonal routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) include:

1. Boston, Massachusetts via Logan International Airport (BOS) – beginning May 14, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $33.*

2. Dayton, Ohio via Dayton International Airport (DAY) – beginning May 14, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $55.*

3. Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning June 5, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $33.*

4. Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning June 5, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $33.*

5. Hudson Valley, New York via New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) – beginning May 21, 2020 with fares as low as $55.*

The new nonstop routes will operate twice-weekly, bringing thousands of passengers to the Destin/Fort Walton Beach area, contributing to visitor spending in the local economy. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

"Allegiant has delivered extraordinary compounding impacts to our region. The success story continues with five more great routes into the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Allegiant has transformed our airport’s horizon and today, hundreds of new jobs have been created, the economy is booming and families are arriving to enjoy our white sand beaches and emerald green waters. Salute to Allegiant as we celebrate in our partnership," said Okaloosa County Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Destin-bound travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights between VPS and BOS must be purchased by Jan. 16, 2020 for travel by Nov. 15, 2020. Flights between VPS and DAY as well as SWF must be purchased by Jan. 16, 2020 for travel by Aug. 16, 2020. Flights between VPS and HOU as well as MDW must be purchased by Jan. 16, 2020 for travel by Nov. 16, 2020. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.