On Jan. 9. Kizzy Gentina Patterson, 41 ,of Panama City, was traveling on Everitt Avenue, when investigators with the Special Investigations Division attempted to stop the white Dodge car she was driving.

PANAMA CITY - A Panama City woman who was out on bond for attempted murder has been arrested on multiple charges after crashing into two vehicles while attempting to flee from Bay County Sheriff Office investigators.

On Jan. 9. Kizzy Gentina Patterson, 41 ,of Panama City, was traveling on Everitt Avenue, when investigators with the Special Investigations Division attempted to stop the white Dodge car she was driving.

According to a press release from the BCSO, when investigators turned on their blue emergency lights, Patterson tried to get away by hitting the car in front of her. Investigators tried to maneuver a vehicle in front of Patterson to prevent her from getting away, but Patterson crashed her car into the law enforcement vehicle and tried again to flee. Law enforcement officers then disabled her vehicle.

Once Patterson’s vehicle was effectively stopped, she fled on foot, carrying a black bag. She was quickly caught by the Investigators. The bag contained over one pound of crystal methamphetamine, the release said.

Because of the circumstances of the arrest, investigators had probable cause to write and obtain a search warrant to search Patterson's home in Panama City. Once inside the home investigators found drug paraphernalia, drug packaging material, a number of baggies containing an unknown crystal substance, and approximately $4,000 in US currency, the release said.

Information gained from the search of Patterson's home revealed that she also had a storage unit. A search warrant was written for that unit, and investigators found approximately $36,000 in US currency, small amounts of methamphetamine, and a gun.

Patterson has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

At the time of her arrest, Patterson was out on a $100,000 bond for attempted murder from a case in late 2019, where she was accused of stabbing a pregnant woman multiple times.

The investigation continues and additional charges are expected.