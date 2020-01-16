Crews were dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the store on on U.S. Highway 90 West in DeFuniak Springs. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back left corner of the building.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish flames inside the Piggly Wiggly grocery Thursday, according to a press release from the Walton County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the store on on U.S. Highway 90 West in DeFuniak Springs. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back left corner of the building.

The store’s employees and customers made it out of the building unharmed, the press release said.

Firefighters had the flames under control within 20 minutes and were able to save most of the structure, Walton County Fire Rescue reported.

“Today was a great example of teamwork,” Fire Chief Russell Beaty said. “All responding departments worked quickly and efficiently, allowing for a rapid knockdown and containment of the fire.”

The fire was caused by the store’s smoker overheating, causing flames to ignite and spread throughout the kitchen, the release said.