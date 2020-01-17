“We believed the death penalty was appropriate but we respect the jury’s decision.”

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A Walton County man sentenced to death nearly five years ago for a 2012 double murder was re-sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

“We are disappointed,” said Bill Bishop, chief assistant state attorney for Florida’s 1st Judicial Circuit, said Friday.

"We believed the death penalty was appropriate," Bishop added, "but we respect the jury's decision."

In one of the most notorious crimes ever in Northwest Florida, Barry Trynell Davis, Jr., was convicted in 2015 of killing John Hughes and Hiedi Rhodes, a Panama City woman, at Hughes’ home in Grayton Beach in May of 2012.

Following the guilty verdict, the Walton County jury recommended by a 9-3 vote that Davis be put to death for Hughes’ murder. The jury further recommended in a 10-2 vote that he be put to death for killing Rhodes, whom prosecutors at the time characterized as an innocent bystander, killed only so she couldn’t identify Davis as Rhodes’ killer.

Judge Kelvin Wells, following the jury’s recommendation, sentenced Davis to death. But in 2017, as Davis’ case was on appeal, the Florida Legislature passed a law requiring that death penalty verdicts be unanimous.

The Florida Supreme Court subsequently upheld Davis’ murder conviction, but the death sentence handed down in the case was vacated. A new trial was ordered, but “only for the purpose of determining the appropriate sentence,” according to a Friday news release from the office of First Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Eddins.

The jury impaneled for the re-sentencing trial heard testimony and arguments this week. Davis represented himself, according to Bishop, although “stand-by counsel” appointed by the court was available to him.

According to the news release, jurors had two options: life without the possibility of parole, or death. But, as mandated by the 2017 change in state law, a death sentence would have required a unanimous decision.

“After deliberating, the jury issued a verdict that life without the possibility of parole was the appropriate sentence,” the news release noted.

Bishop said Friday that while the life-without-parole decision signaled that jurors were divided on imposing the death penalty, prosecutors do not know definitively how they were divided.

Following the jury’s decision, Judge Wells, who presided at the re-sentencing as he had at the 2015 trial, sentenced Davis to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole and ordered that he be sent back to prison. During the trial, Davis had been housed in the Walton County Jail.

The 2012 killings came after Davis attacked Hughes while Rhodes and Davis’ girlfriend were away from the Grayton Beach residence. The attack left Hughes bloodied and unconscious in his bedroom, and when Rhodes and Davis’ girlfriend returned, Davis attacked Rhodes.

Subsequently, Davis bound Rhodes and Hughes with duct tape and left them face-down in a bathtub to drown.

Following the murders, Davis returned to Hughes’ residence and stole nearly all of his possessions, including his pickup truck. In the process, Davis, who had weeks to cover up the crimes, destroyed much of the forensic evidence in the case.

Subsequently, authorities investigating the murders discovered a number of Hughes’ possessions, including artwork, televisions, clothing, fishing and diving equipment and other items at Davis’ home, in a storage unit belonging to Davis, and in the homes of Davis’s friends.

A major issue with forensic evidence in the case was that the victims’ bodies have never been recovered. That circumstance forced the prosecutor in the 2015 trial to rely on bank and phone records, and their lack of contact with family and friends, to persuade jurors that Hughes and Rhodes had been murdered.

Reacting to the jury’s Thursday decision, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said, “I’m proud of the work our investigators did. From start to finish, it was a very difficult case. Our hope is that the (victims’) families are doing well. Our thoughts are with the families.”