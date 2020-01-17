Two Franklin County residents, Stormie Carlson, of Eastpoint, and Hannah Hogan, of Carrabelle, have been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2019-20 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List.

Two Franklin County residents, Bryce Kent, of Apalachicola, and Kirsten Robinson, of Carrabelle, have been named to the Provost's List, which includes full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 semester hours, who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy, Alabama campus; Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students on the Troy, Alabama campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, as well as at locations around the world and online.