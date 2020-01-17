Los Angeles Clippers (29-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after Brandon Ingram scored 49 points in the Pelicans' 138-132 overtime victory over the Jazz.

The Pelicans are 11-16 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks fourth in the league with 16.3 fast break points per game led by Ingram averaging 3.1.

The Clippers have gone 17-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 49.6 points in the paint per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 15.5.

The Clippers won the last matchup between these two teams 134-109 on Nov. 24. Harrell scored 34 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is second on the Pelicans with 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 25.8 points while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Lonzo Ball has averaged 16.6 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 26.5 points and is adding 7.3 rebounds. Lou Williams has averaged 5.8 assists and scored 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 120.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.9 assists, seven steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 49.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), Jrue Holiday: day to day (elbow), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (back), Zion Williamson: out (knee), JJ Redick: day to day (hamstring), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Clippers: Maurice Harkless: day to day (back), Paul George: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.