North Texas (10-8, 4-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (13-4, 4-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks for its fifth straight conference win against Louisiana Tech. North Texas' last CUSA loss came against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 93-84 on Jan. 2. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 72-56 win at home against Rice in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. . For North Texas, Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Deng Geu and Zachary Simmons have combined to account for 60 percent of all North Texas scoring, including 66 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Mean Green have scored 61 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hamlet has accounted for 46 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. Hamlet has 19 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bulldogs are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 0-4 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Mean Green are 6-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 4-8 when falling short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana Tech has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 53.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. The North Texas offense has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 317th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com