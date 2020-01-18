But the Florida Legislature could very well eviscerate the hard work of the task force and do away with not only Destin’s ordinance, but also a similar one approved by the Panama City Beach City Council in November.

DESTIN — For the better part of four years, a task force of residents painstakingly assembled a plan to govern the short-term rental industry in the city.

By bringing together representatives of the vacation rental industry and Destin residents who stood to be affected by the then-largely unregulated business model, the idea was to come up with rules to address issues such as occupancy, noise, parking and trash disposal that everyone could live with.

“We were basically trying to find a nice balance between what is a really good thing for our economy and our residents’ right to peace and quiet in the residential areas where they live,” City Councilman Parker Destin said.

The ordinance assembled with the help of the task force was signed by Mayor Gary Jarvis on Jan. 22, 2019, and appears to have accomplished what it was meant to do. Destin said the city has not seen “a huge pushback” from the short-term rental community, and “by the looks of it we have had a better year” on the code enforcement side of things.

But the Florida Legislature could very well eviscerate the hard work of the task force and do away with not only Destin’s ordinance, but also a similar one approved by the Panama City Beach City Council in November.

In fact, bills moving through the House and Senate would do away with local vacation rental regulations across the state.

House Bill 1011 and Senate Bill 1128 seek to limit local government regulation of short-term rentals and, as presently written, eliminate all such regulations established after 2011.

“I don’t understand why they won’t let local government have more say in what local people want to do,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas said.

Thomas, Destin and the Florida League of Cities say the bills will preempt the actions of the state’s cities and are yet another example of Tallahassee violating the concept of home rule.

Casey Cook, a senior legislative advocate for the League of Cities, said there “are a ton” of unlicensed rental home operators across Florida taking advantage of the still largely unharnessed Internet rental market. He said the state could partner with cities to crack down on licensing.

But the League of Cities opposes the bills moving through the Legislature’s upper and lower chambers because they take away the cities’ ability to handle short-term rental property issues locally.

“What works in one city may not work in another city,” Cook said. “You need to build in some flexibility. In this case one size doesn’t fit all.”

Supporters of the legislation say there needs to be across-the-board consistency in rental housing regulation.

Lobbying for the bills are giants in the rental home industry like Expedia and Airbnb. Their representatives point out the value of the rental “platforms” to the state’s tourism-driven economy.

Destin said the big online rental companies are throwing money at lawmakers to get them to destroy what regulations have been put in place and return the short-term rental industry to its “wild wild west” roots. The companies know Tallahassee can’t regulate as efficiently and effectively as the municipalities can, he said.

“I think this city is worried that if preemption occurs it is because of a deliberate effort by the RBO’s (rental by owners) to influence legislators to the tune of millions of dollars in campaign contributions to make sure the Legislature preempts the municipalities and local control and makes it to where the short-term rentals are unregulated, which is regrettable,” he said.

An example of the kind of money being tossed about lies in the existence of a political action committee called People versus the Powerful.

Airbnb has pumped $1.25 million into People versus the Powerful, and some of that money has found its way into the campaign coffers of people like Sen. Wilton Simpson, who is in line to be Senate President next year.

Simpson, whose own PAC, Jobs for Florida, reportedly received $10,000 from People versus the Powerful, has stated publicly his desire to resolve the issues surrounding short term rental regulation.

Locally, state Rep. Jayer Williamson, who represents Santa Rosa County and the northern half of Okaloosa County, has received two $1,000 contributions from People versus the Powerful.

Williamson, R-Gulf Breeze, chairs one subcommittee through which HB 1011 must pass and sits on one other subcommittee and the Commerce Committee. Both will handle the bill on its way to the House floor.

Expedia also appears on Williamson’s list of campaign contributors, having provided a $1,000 donation. Other, more obscure lobby groups that list their clients as “resort owners” or “lodging, food and beverage” representatives, have contributed as well.

Williamson said he has not yet become acquainted with the vacation rental bill, but does support creating a “comprehensive type framework for vacation rentals statewide.”

“This is going to pretty much start over from a fresh aspect,” he said.

He said before he votes for or against HB 1011, he plans to meet with local leaders not just in Northwest Florida but across the state. And he said lobbyist money won’t influence any decisions he makes.

While Okaloosa County has explored the possibility of regulating short-term rental housing, Walton County and Santa Rosa County have not. Officials in both counties cited existing state preemptions as reasons for not considering their own ordinances.

“We, as a local government, have largely been preempted by the Legislature from local regulation of short-term rentals, preventing us from prohibiting them by law or regulation where local zoning allows single-family dwellings or treating them substantially different than any other single-family dwelling where local zoning allows single-family dwellings,“ “ said Mac Carpenter, director of the Walton County Planning Department.

Santa Rosa County Administrator Dan Schedler said the county staff has only had isolated reports of issues created by renters.

“We’re not currently considering any local ordinance or regulations on this issue,” he said.