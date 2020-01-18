The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Frederick Joe Johnston was arrested after he medically neglected a 75-year-old person in his care and took possession of her vehicle and bank card.

BONIFAY — A local man was arrested Thursday and charged with neglecting and taking advantage of an elderly person, authorities say.

The man, 52-year-old Frederick Joe Johnston of 2714 Sherwood Drive, Bonifay, was charged with elderly neglect and exploitation.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Johnston was arrested after he medically neglected a 75-year-old person in his care and took possession of her vehicle and bank card.

During the arrest, deputies found the remnants of a meth lab and obtained a search warrant for the residence. They discovered chemicals used in the manufacture of meth, drug paraphernalia and several grams of finished meth.

Johnston was also charged with possession of methamphetamines, possession of listed chemicals and manufacturing a controlled substance, and possession of narcotics equipment.

A second person, 54-year-old Cynthia Lynn Martinez of Dothan, Alabama, was charged with exploitation of the elderly.