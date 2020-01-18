The Shelton State Community College cheerleaders earned the school’s 13th consecutive national title Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

The squad was named open co-ed national champions in its division at the Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Team Association competition.

Members of the 2019-20 team are:

• Kellis Adams from Collinsville, Mississippi

• Zakaria Attoussi from Murfreesboro, Tennessee

• Jack Bordeaux from Tuscaloosa

• James Brown from Monticello, Illinois

• Grayson Carlo from Northport

• Jacie Cummings from Winfield

• Shane Dailey from Bartow, Florida

• Dallie Kate Darnell from Homewood,

• Enrique Fernandez Jr. fromBartow, Florida

• Raven Gilliland from Logan

• Makayla Grace from Fleming Island, Florida

• Ashlynn Grayfrom Tuscaloosa

• Gabe Hines from Anniston

• Jeff Hunnicutt Jr.from Jacksonville, Florida

• Doninic Lopez from Bartow, Florida

• Daisy Martinez from Orange County, California

• Jack Massa from Paducah, Kentucky

• Alex Perez from Shephersville, Kentucky

• John Podesednikfrom Hollywood, Maryland

• Natalie Rahaim from Hattiesburg, Mississippi

• Summer Truong from Vancleave, Mississippi

• Kinsley Walker from Tuscaloosa

• Savannah Whitley from Bartow, Florida

The team is coached by Brittany Crook.