GASKIN — In just 10 minutes, Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters knocked down flames that broke out in a Gaskin resident’s home Friday night.

At 8:03 p.m., Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a structure fire on Punch Bowl Road in Gaskin.

First responders arrived at the scene to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the front left portion of a single-wide mobile home.

Crews had the fire out within 10 minutes. The owner wasn’t home when the fire broke out.

The fire originated from an unattended heat source in the front bedroom and is believed to have been an accident.

The American Red Cross is helping the owner.