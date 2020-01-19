ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Even a free spirit needs to have boundaries. You may do as you please in the week to come, but not at the cost of shirking responsibilities. Utilizing unorthodox methods may improve your chances for success.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): All knowledge is good knowledge. Anything you learn in the week ahead may be put to good use later, so pay attention. A trip down memory lane may show you how much you've grown and matured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A soft sell makes the sale. Being too pushy or aggressive might drive people away, but a laid-back approach will seal the deal as this week unfolds. You shouldn't assume that you're too old to learn a new skill.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You get what you pay for. Bargain-hunting does you little good if you always end up with shoddy merchandise. In the upcoming week, it's better to spend a little extra to ensure you're getting quality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid getting too comfortable. Just when you think you have a handle on which direction the wind is blowing, there's likely to be a change. Be alert and prepared during the coming week and make plans that are flexible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Charity begins at home. Focus on improvements in your house, or give aid and support to loved ones before committing to a cause that benefits others. Give yourself a pat on the back for all your hard work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Know when to say when. Harmless flirtation may quickly spiral into something bigger as this week goes by if you don't maintain some semblance of control. However, this may not be a bad thing, depending on your status.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do things the old-fashioned way. You are better when excelling at a single project than when trying to multitask several jobs at once. Don't be too quick to turn down an opportunity in the week ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Psych yourself up. Don't allow a few setbacks to get you down, as willpower and a positive attitude can go a long way in helping you plow ahead. You may be too unforgiving of your mistakes in the upcoming week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Every cloud has a silver lining. While your performance may not be what you had hoped for, your mistakes provide experience that you can build upon. Keep your eyes on the future as this week unfolds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't expect a lot of leeway. This will not be a good week for missing deadlines, owing money or being late, as you will not receive much sympathy. Stay on top of your commitments and responsibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Focus on what's important. If you only care about silly, petty issues, then you're likely to have silly, petty problems. Seek out those with a deeper understanding of life who can stimulate your mind this week.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You possess a sharp eye for a good deal during the coming two to three weeks. Your negotiation skills are in top condition, and your no-nonsense approach makes you a savvy businessperson. Your small victories may lead you to become ambitious as February and March arrive. The best way to channel your upward mobility is to be sure you have all the necessary credentials and experience. Don't begin anything of importance, but do prove that you are responsible and able to play by the rules. April can be a good time to focus on social activities or to participate in community affairs where you can widen your circle of acquaintances. In July, it is necessary to follow through on commitments, because those in charge won't accept excuses. Late September might be the best time to take a vacation, when you have fewer obligations on your plate. Wait until your stars improve at the end of the year to push forward on plans and important decisions.