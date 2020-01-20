Guy David Seago died Sunday night after crashing his motorcycle on his property.

WALTON COUNTY — A Walton County man died Sunday night after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a tree.

Guy David Seago, 55, was driving a 2018 Sur-ron motorcycle near his home on County Highway 183 around 6 p.m., according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Seago was navigating a two-rut road through a wooded area on his property when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a tree, the release said.

Seago was pronounced dead on scene.