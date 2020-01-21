Fellowship Churches of Santa Rosa County concluded their 2020 tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade and block party.

MILTON — Fellowship Churches of Santa Rosa County concluded their 2020 tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade and block party.

The annual Fellowship Churches events start on the weekend before the federal holiday, which falls on the third Monday of every January.

“We do this every year,” said Rev. Murray Hamilton.

The celebrations in Milton consist of three days of events. A prayer breakfast and commemorative program are held the Saturday and Sunday before the holiday. A parade and block party conclude the events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The parade featured the Milton High School NJROTC and the school’s African American Cultural Club's drill team. The Avalon Middle School marching band provided music and local dignitaries were present.

The block party had food, vendors and performers from various church groups.

The Red Cross of North West Florida was providing free blankets and home fire alarm detectors.

The drop in temperature kept the crowd size down, but the activities went on as planned. The 2020 events’ main coordinators were Hamilton, Rev. Michael Thomas and Carolyn McCray.