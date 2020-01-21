PANAMA CITY BEACH - A South Florida man was killed in a hit-and-run accident around 7 p.m. Monday night in Panama City Beach.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Matthew Cortina, 27, of Jacksonville, walked into the path of a Ford F-150 driven by Edgar R. Velasco Castro, 20, of Fort Myers, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.

Castro was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 98 in the area of Rose Lane, when he struck Cortina and then fled the scene.

Castro was located shortly after that by Panama City Beach Police officers on Lantana Street. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury or death, the release said.

Castro and his four passengers all of Fort Myers, were uninjured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, according to the release.