PANAMA CITY — With the gun rights issue again capturing the nation by storm, the Bay County Commission has expressed its strong support of the Second Amendment by letting county employees carry concealed weapons on most county properties.

On Wednesday morning, the commissioners approved of a revision to Bay County’s Workplace Violence Policy — allowing county employees to carry a concealed weapon on all county properties except in the county chamber where commission meetings are held. The policy previously prohibited employees from carrying concealed weapons on county properties.

With the the rally in Virginia recently for pro-guns and an epidemic of mass shootings, county officials say they believe this a course of action that is necessary.

“In today’s world there is so many workplace violence, we hear so many shootings, that you just never know where the next one is going to pop and happen,” said Tommy Hamm, Bay County Commissioner. “(Shootings) only last minutes, they don’t last very long, the sheriff can’t just be everywhere all the time.”

Gun rights have have long been a divisive issue. When the county approved of the revision of the workplace policy, the audience applauded in excitement.

Some of the commissioners said that the nation’s forefathers wrote the Second Amendment so citizens could defend themselves from a tyrannical government. Hamm mentioned he is licensed to carry and encourages others to do the same.

“Especially for women and elderly because you guys are more vulnerable than someone that is 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds,” Hamm said. “I would encourage everybody to do that, get the training it takes to do it and be comfortable with it.”

The county’s stance on the Second Amendment rights wasn’t just well received by the citizens present at the meeting, but with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. Ford posted on the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that he was proud of Bay County Commission. His post and others on the topic garnered many comments and interest online during the day.

“It’s a natural right to protect ourselves from government infringement,” Ford said in a Wednesday phone interview. “There isn’t a requirement by the Constitution to receive training, but I think it would wise to do and be responsible when carrying.”

Ford said he is especially proud of the revised workplace policy since it can help prevent some of the mass shootings the country has seen.

“I think the church in Texas is a great example of a threat being stopped by citizens,” Ford said. “The sheriff’s office has the training to handle these situations, but it takes time.”

Ford added that he would “never push somebody to get a concealed weapons license and that it is a personal decision.”

The Sheriff’s Office conducts self-defense classes and training for the use of firearms as well.

