PANAMA CITY BEACH — Ten thousand miles will not stop local wildlife lovers from delivering much-needed aid to Australia’s Mogo Wildlife Park — especially when just two years ago ZooWorld Zoological and Botanical Conservatory was in a similar situation.

With the support of the public in mind, the zoo has set a goal of collecting $20,000 by Feb. 4 to purchase critical equipment needed for triage for Mogo Zoo’s animals. As of Tuesday, $11,000 had been raised. The drive kicked off on Jan. 10.

The money raised will go directly to the purchase of medical equipment needed to help in triage for the wildlife impacted by the fires.

"This is important because many people are making donations to the (Mogo) zoo, but those donations have a trickle down effect, which take weeks to months to reach the zoo," said Curator of Wildlife Erika Newell. "Whereas donations we collect will be received (by Mogo) within the next couple of days so they can immediately start saving and assisting the zoo’s wildlife."

During Hurricane Michael in 2018, Newell and her staff hunkered down with the animals, just as Mogo Zoo Curator Chad Staples did this past New Year’s Eve, when the fires reportedly crept very close to consuming the 65-acre park.

So when Newell was contacted directly by Dr. Chantal Whitten, the Mogo Zoo’s veterinarian and a personal friend, she knew the value of getting aid to the zoo.

"I know exactly how it feels," she said. "When Panama City Beach was evacuated, ZooWorld didn’t evacuate. We stayed."

Although ZooWorld lost two animals and sustained $300,000 in damages, supporters from near and far reached out and came to the zoo’s aid. It’s something that stayed in Newell’s heart and with the ZooWorld family — something she believes local residents recall as well.

"They reached out and they helped us," Newell said. "It was karma: what goes around, comes around. Karma plays a big role in how facilities like ZooWorld can have an effect on communities — even if we’re a world away."

To help ZooWorld at 9008 Front Beach Road, reach it’s $11,000 goal, make your donation at the zoo or online at www.zooworldpcb.com.

