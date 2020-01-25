The event began in the lunchroom with a free dinner. After eating together, families rotated through three fun and informative 20-minute stations.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton Middle School welcomed families Jan. 16 for its first "Learning Expo," according to a press release from the Walton County School District.

In the gym, PE coaches taught character education in conjunction with physical education, helping students to become healthy, successful and kind citizens.

After explaining the department's philosophy about character building, coaches led families in a four corners game, awarding a prize to the winner of each round.

Later, down the math and science hallway, families could choose to participate in one of two stations. Vanessa Black designed and led a math escape room, in which families worked together to solve math problems to crack codes to a locked box.

Just down the hall, Stephen Byrd and Sandy Thorson's after-school LEGO League club led a session highlighting their City Shapers' endeavors and how they've prepared for their upcoming competition.

These sixth grade LEGO Leaguers spoke about their club's core values, their community improvement project design, and the coding involved in programming their LEGO robots so they can complete complex missions — STEM learning.

Finally, in the Library Media Center, Alex Parker and Michelle Seay led a close and careful reading with balanced group discussion roles for text-dependent questions.

Parents experienced the types of deep reading and thinking tasks their children participate in regularly in ELA classes, hopefully appreciating the rigor students experience, which makes them more successful critical thinkers.

And while parents participated in each station with their WMS students, younger children had a blast in the childcare station, full of games, coloring, and cartoons.

It takes a village, and the WMS "We, Not Me" spirit was alive and well at WMS' recent Learning Expo.