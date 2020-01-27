William Cary Williams III, 54, was charged with felony abuse of a disabled adult and domestic battery. He has been placed on paid administrative leave from his position as the county’s RESTORE Act coordinator.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A local man has been arrested and charged with physically abusing his disabled wife.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to a home at 73 Scribner Ave. on Jan. 23 in reference to a call of domestic violence.

There, the victim told investigators that her husband, William Cary Williams III, 54, got angry, “went into a rage” and put his fist in her mouth. She said he also told her that he would “give (her) something to suck on.”

She said the incident stemmed from her not giving him money out of their account set aside for their house payment, the warrant said.

The victim added that there had been a similar incident Jan. 20, when Williams grabbed the back of her wheelchair and “slung it to the side.” She said that he then “took his fist and placed it on the outside of the victim’s mouth” before he “ground his fist into (her) mouth and stated he would give her something to suck.”

The warrant said that Williams told investigators that she had previously told him “you can suck this or whatever.” He also said that she runs over his foot with her wheelchair.

The warrant added that Williams admitted to putting his fist up to the victim’s lips, but that he did not hit her or rub his fist back and forth in her mouth.

He told investigators that there had been two or three instances of “pushing and shoving,” between him and his spouse, but that they occurred before her injury. He added that there hasn’t been any “violence,” but a lot of “conflict.”

The victim said the Jan. 20 incident resulted from Williams getting angry after asking where their son’s iPad was and walking outside to get it, the warrant said. Their 17-year-old son, who has a learning disability, also witnessed the abuse and “told his dad not to be mad.”

She added that Williams has also been known to take her phone and put it in areas she can’t reach.

The victim is wheelchair-bound after being paralyzed from the chest down following a vehicle accident in 2016.

“(Williams) stated that he would speak to the victim and they will be fine,” the warrant said. “(he added that) there would not be further incidents.”

According to the Walton County Jail’s website, Williams was charged with felony abuse of a disabled adult and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Williams, who works as the county’s RESTORE Act coordinator, was booked into the jail Jan. 23. He was released the next day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Louis Svehla, spokesman for the county, confirmed Williams has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to court documents, Williams has also been prohibited from seeing or communicating with his wife, the victim of the abuse, until notified otherwise. He is scheduled to appear in court March 24.