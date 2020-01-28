PANAMA CITY BEACH - A 20 year old man has been arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious battery.

Chandler Joseph Vincent, known as "King of Pier Park," was arrested on Jan. 21 after the Panama City Beach Police Department received a report of a sex offense involving a child and a 20-year-old male.

According to a press release from the department, it was learned through the course of the investigation that Vincent spent a lot of time driving through Pier Park to meet girls. He then had sexual intercourse with them "without regard to their age," the release said.

He is known to drive two vehicles: a 2008 black Subaru with tinted windows and a 2012 silver Jeep with light bars across the front windshield.

Vincent is currently out on a $15,000 bond.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.