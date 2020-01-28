The Walton County Sheriff’s Office hopes its new 911 system will not only improve the way emergency calls are processed, but help first responders better locate those in need.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded its emergency response services to provide faster and more accurate help.

According to a WCSO press release, its upgraded 911 system, which was completed Thursday, ties together all county agencies and utilizes Vesta mapping and analytics, along with smartwatches, smart cars and internet phones.

“As Walton County has grown, so too has the need for emergency services,” the release said.

Dubbed the “next gen of 911,” the system was made possible by partnerships between WCSO, ConvergeOne and Motorola.

It will provide enhanced mapping that will improve how calls are processed at communications centers and help find callers who are unable to confirm their location.

WCSO added that it also came at no cost to local taxpayers.

“While 911 is just barely 50 years old, the technology landscape of today would be unrecognizable to someone in 1968 when the first call was placed,” WCSO Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in the release.