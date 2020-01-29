Three people were found murdered Tuesday in a remote neighborhood west of Krome Avenue in South Miami-Dade and an infant boy was missing, leading police on a desperate search to find the child’s father.

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for the missing newborn. Police believe the baby is with 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro and may be traveling in a white 2001 Chevrolet Express with Florida tags HETY13. The van has a “Nesty School Services” decal. The van’s back left door has a “Caution: Transporting Children” decal.

A mobile Amber Alert was sent shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Late into the night, a helicopter flew overhead as patrol cars crawled along dirt roads illuminating the poorly lit streets. Yellow crime scene tape blocked off the road where the family’s home is located in a remote part of the Redland.

Police say they were called to a home at Southwest 219th Street and 187th Avenue Tuesday by a family member of the victims. That family member had tried to get in contact with them and couldn’t. He went to the home and found three adult women dead, said Lee Cowart a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

The women killed were Hispanic, all between the ages of 40 and 80, according to police sources. The missing child is believed to be a newborn. Cowart said all three women had been shot.

The last time anyone heard from any of the women was at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Cowart said detectives were looking for Caballeiro. Caballeiro is related to one or all three of the victims, Cowart said. Police say he is the father of the baby.

“We are attempting to locate him,” Cowart said, adding the man lived in the home.

Miami-Dade police had much of the neighborhood around the home locked down late Tuesday as they searched for the child’s father with the assist of K9s. A source familiar with the search said they believe he’s still in the area because of items that were left at the home.

If you see Caballeiro, do not approach him and call 911, police said.

El Nuevo reporter Ana Claudia Chacin and Miami Herald staff writers David Goodhue, David Ovalle and Michelle Marchante contributed to this report.