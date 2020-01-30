PANAMA CITY – Gulf Coast State College President, Dr. John Holdnak, announced this week the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf County students for the Fall 2019 semester.

The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students (enrolled for 12 or more college credit hours) who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.

Gulf County students named to the President’s Honor List are Haylee Bonner, Mikaleh Graham, Alyssa Graziano, Keith Hodge, Shad Tracy and Casie West.

The Dean’s List is awarded to students enrolled in 12 or more college credit hours who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.

Gulf County students named to the Dean’s List are Braeden Bozeman and Mariah Brown.