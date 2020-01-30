Students are nominated to the All-Florida Academic Team competition by their respective colleges in recognition of their academic achievement, leadership and service to the community, the release said.

NICEVILLE — Nine Northwest Florida State College and Collegiate High School students have been selected for the 2020 All-Florida Academic team.

According to a press release from the college, the team is sponsored by the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

PTK is the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs. Last year, NWFSC’s Sigma Mu Chapter of PTK was designated a five-star chapter, which the college said was an “honor bestowed on the nation’s most elite and high-performing chapters.”

Students are nominated to the All-Florida Academic Team competition by their respective colleges in recognition of their academic achievement, leadership and service to the community, the release said.

This year’s statewide team consists of more than 165 students who will be recognized at an awards ceremony in St. Petersburg on March 6.

Members of the NWFSC 2020 All-Florida Academic team include: Noah Bresler of Niceville, Hannah Brown of DeFuniak Springs, Mackenzie Burgoyne of South Walton, Julianna Cannon of Crestview, Morgan Chipman of South Walton, Carol Ingram of Fort Walton Beach, Shelby Jones of Fort Walton Beach, Danielle Muir of Crestview and Matthew Nguyen of Niceville.

“Our Phi Theta Kappa students continue to raise the bar with their service, leadership and academics,” Dr. Devin Stephenson, NWFSC president, said in the release. “I am proud of these nine students who achieved the prestigious honor of being named to the 2020 All-Florida Academic Team.”