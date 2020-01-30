For unknown reasons the woman’s car ran off the road and hit a sign and a tree.

A 42-year-old Ponce de Leon woman was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle wreck in Walton County.

Angelica Streeter was traveling south on County Road 183 just before 1 a.m. when she left the road, hitting a sign and a tree.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol media release.

She was pronounced dead at the accident scene.

No other vehicles were involved, the release said.