Alcorn State (10-9, 6-2) vs. Southern (8-13, 5-3)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State meets Southern as both teams have won their last five conference games. Alcorn State's last SWAC loss came against the Jackson State Tigers 76-65 on Jan. 11. Southern has won all five games against SWAC opponents this season.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Braves have been led by Troymain Crosby and Maurice Howard. Crosby has averaged 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while Howard has put up 14.1 points per game. The Jaguars have been anchored by juniors Darius Williams and Ahsante Shivers, who are scoring 7.1 and 9.1 points, respectively.

RAMPING IT UP: The Braves have scored 78.3 points per game and allowed 69.3 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 58.6 points scored and 80.1 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 31 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 80.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Alcorn State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Braves are 3-9 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

TWO STREAKS: Alcorn State has won its last three road games, scoring 94 points and allowing 69 points during those contests. Southern has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.7 points while giving up 55.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked second among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.4 percent. The Jaguars have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com