Portions of this information are based on facts provided by the arrested individuals. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JAN. 30

Louisiana State Police

• Chase Positerry, 34, 528 Louise St., Houma, four counts of failure to appear in court.

• Albert Lyons Sr., 65, 201 Mobile Estates Drive, Gray, theft, unauthorized use of a moveable.

• Daronte Smith, 35, 109 Anacin St., Chauvin, DWI, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.

Terrebonne Parish District Court

The individuals whose names follow were incarcerated on the order of a court or processed following a judicial determination.

• Dustin Lancaster, 30, 5547 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, contempt of court.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Brandon Luke, 44, 3880 Southdown Mandalay Road, Houma, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, domestic abuse battery.

• Bradley Galeana, 32, 141 Evelyn Ave., Houma, simple burglary.

• Jason Sinclair, 44, homeless, two counts of theft, two counts of holding for other agency.

• Thomas Robichaux, 39, 1124 Coteau Road, Houma, bond surrender.

• Lance Lapeyrouse, 45, homeless, theft, two counts of simple burglary, failure to appear in court, probation violation.

• Bobby Nelton Jr., 43, 209 Morgan St., Houma, simple burglary, four counts of theft, parole violation, two counts of failure to appear in court.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Ryan Arceneaux, 41, 419 N. Oak St., Lockport, contempt of court, possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia.

• Robert Boudreaux, 53, 1104 Hyland Drive, Lockport, violation of probation or parole.

• Vontrell Cleveland, 39, 402 Country Estates Drive, Houma, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of Xanax, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

• Ronnie Glynn, 30, 433 Lake Long Drive, Houma, violation of probation or parole.

• Mary Matherne, 25, 176 South Leon Drive, Gheens, simple burglary, theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

• Chevy Plaisance, 18, 138 New Haven St., Raceland, two counts of simple burglary, theft.

• Brittany Savoie, 28, 206 E. Second St., Larose, contempt of court.

• Christie Soudelier, 32, 173 W. 45th St., Cut Off, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of Xanax.

• Roxie Toups, 24, 167 W. 171st St., Galliano, two counts of drug paraphernalia, two counts of illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under 17, four counts of possession with intent to distribute meth.

• Ryan Trahan, 53, 9 Floyd Court, Houma, failure to register as a sex offender.

• Charles West Jr., 29, 3212 Loyola Drive, Kenner, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, simple battery.

Houma Police Department

• Anthony Steele, 29, 440 Authement St., Houma, armed robbery with use of a firearm.

• Miguel Torregano, 32, 2609 Larry St., Houma, armed robbery with use of a firearm.

• Charles Taylor III, 42, 614 Point St., Houma, resisting an officer, drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Suboxone, possession of heroin, two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, obstruction of justice, transactions involving drug proceeds.

• Bobby Fonseca Jr., 26, homeless, probation violation, drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Thibodaux Police Department

• Yohar Castillo, 41, 406 Dauphine Ave., Houma, abandoning a vehicle.

• Bryce Pelotto, 24, 126 Adams Blvd., Larose, six counts of contempt of court.

JAN. 31

Louisiana State Police

• Curtis Castaldo, 26, 313 Prevost Drive, Houma, DWI third offense, careless operation.