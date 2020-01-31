NICEVILLE — Northwest Florida State College was listed as one of the highest performing colleges in the state for the quality of its Teacher Education program.

The National Council on Teacher Quality’s (NCTQ) Teacher Prep Review listed NWFSC as one of 16 colleges in Florida to receive an “A” grade in the area of Early Reading Instruction, an accolade the program has earned since 2013.

In addition, this year the program received recognition as a “consistently high-performing undergraduate program.”

“These findings simply confirm what I already know about the high quality of our early reading courses in our BS Elementary Education program,” said Inger McGee, director of Teacher Education at NWFSC.

Faculty members Lynn Ketter and Therese Sweeney developed the reading and literacy curriculum at NWFSC.

“The Teacher Education program at Northwest Florida State College is a prime example of the high quality course offerings at our institution,” said Devin Stephenson, NWFSC president.

The Teacher Prep Review rates program quality by examining each aspect of the early reading curriculum including; class topics, assignments, textbooks, tests and practice opportunities. Also pertinent in the rating process is clear evidence that the course work dedicates time to five key components of the science of reading: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

To see the full report visit https://www.nctq.org/publications/2020-Teacher-Prep-Review:-Program-Performance-in-Early-Reading-Instruction.