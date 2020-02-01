Gaetz made stops at Pace High School and Niceville High School on Friday to present students with their nominations to the military service academies.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz announced the nominations of 47 students for military service academies during two events in Northwest Florida on Friday.

Gaetz made stops at Pace High School and Niceville High School on Friday to present students with their nominations to the military service academies.

Gaetz told the group at Niceville High School that nominations from his district are the best of the best because of the large military community here.

"When you hear about our military being deployed, extended, being asked to serve, those aren't other folks in some far away land," Gaetz said. "That's us right here in Northwest Florida."

Gaetz said two of the most serious things he does as a congressman is vote on matters of war and peace, and the nomination young people for military service academies.

The nominations are the first step for students trying to attend a service academy. Students must still pass entrance exams, fitness requirements and interviews before being selected.

Congrats to @Niceville_FB's @CoreyChurch24 & @jacob_dunne on earning @AF_Academy & @WestPoint_USMA nominations from @RepMattGaetz pic.twitter.com/nO5JwlikMg

— Niceville Football (@Niceville_FB) January 31, 2020