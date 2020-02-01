Following the groundbreaking, guests are invited to a celebratory brunch at Grayton Beer Brewpub at 10 a.m, according to a press release from Habitat for Humanity.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Habitat for Humanity of Walton County ReStore is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for their new location on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. at 2260 U.S. Hwy. 98.

Following the groundbreaking, guests are invited to a celebratory brunch at Grayton Beer Brewpub at 10 a.m, according to a press release from Habitat for Humanity.

Currently, the Walton County ReStore is located in a leased building and simply does not provide adequate space to house the current level of operation, the release said.

Often, ReStore employees are forced to turn away donations due to lack of space to store them.

“I am excited for what this new ReStore will not only mean for our organization, but our area,” said Teresa Imdieke, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Walton County. “We have long outgrown our current facility and look forward to serving more families and our community in this new facility.”

The new ReStore building will prove much-needed room for growth, said the release.

The new facility will consolidate the donation center, warehouse and retail departments, administration and construction center all in one location.

Habitat ReStores are independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations that accept donations and sell home improvement items to the public at a fraction of the retail price.

The revenue from the ReStore funds Habitat for Humanity’s operational and administrative costs, so 100 percent of every dollar donated to Habitat for Humanity of Walton County goes directly to building houses.

No donation is ever used for administrative costs. The new and expanded ReStore is projected to increase revenue three-fold during the first few years.

“The ReStore plays such an integral part in the realization of the dream of home ownership”, said J.L. Franklin, project coordinator for the new ReStore. “It is humbling every time you see a family get the keys to their home or the faces of the kids when they see their own bedroom for the first time.”

For more information about the ReStore groundbreaking, please visit the Facebook Event Page. If you plan to attend the Groundbreaking Celebration, please RSVP to JL@waltoncountyhabitat.org.

Complimentary transportation to and from the groundbreaking site will be provided by GoVetted. Attendees should park on the west side of the South Walton Publix’s parking lot.