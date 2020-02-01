Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal

Saturday

Feb 1, 2020 at 9:50 AM


UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY


Victoria Sherwin, Niceville High School


Mia Goodwin, Pace High School


Lynsey Geray, Biloxi High School


Gabriel Hagon, Pace High School


Brandon Anderson, Pensacola High School


Russell Cassem, Humphreys High School


Camron Osborn, University of West Florida


Corey Church, Northwest Florida State College


Matthew Hoffman, University of Alabama and Marion Military Institute


Victoria Salvador, Northwest Florida State College


UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY (WEST POINT)


Mia Goodwin, Pace High School


Keaton Brown, Northview High School


Hunter Pruitt, Niceville High School


Brian Son, Niceville High School


Jacob Dunne, Niceville High School


Sion Yu, Choctawhatchee High School


Jacob D’Aleo, South Walton High School


Manas Pandey, Booker T. Washington High School


Matthew Juntunen, Home School


Preston Randolph, Milton High School


Steven Petracca, Humphreys High School


William Hoffman, Niceville High School


Asher Spain, James I. O’Neil High School


Matthew Hoffman, University of Alabama and Marion Military Institute


Victoria Salvador, Northwest Florida State College


Sofie Discepolo, Pace High School


Makayla Hooks, Walton High School


UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY


Keaton Brown, Northview High School


Lynsey Geray, Biloxi High School


Preston Randolph, Milton High School


Victoria Sherwin, Niceville High School


Andrew Sowinski, Naval Academy Preparatory School


Joseph Sears, Loyola University Maryland


Dillon Conti, Pensacola State College and University of Florida Online


Sofie Discepolo, Pace High School


Matthew Sowinski, Naval Academy Preparatory School


Merete Conley, Navarre High School


UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY


Gabriel Hagon, Pace High School


Brian Son, Marion Military Institute


Alex Goodwin, Milton High School


Travis Delrie, Niceville High School


Hunter Ruddell, Northwest Florida State College


Broc McPherson, Niceville High School


Joel Dunham, Trinitas Christian School


Manas Pandey, Booker T. Washington High School


Thomas Frosch, Pensacola Catholic High School


Matthew Johnson, Tate High School