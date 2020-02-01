UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY
Victoria Sherwin, Niceville High School
Mia Goodwin, Pace High School
Lynsey Geray, Biloxi High School
Gabriel Hagon, Pace High School
Brandon Anderson, Pensacola High School
Russell Cassem, Humphreys High School
Camron Osborn, University of West Florida
Corey Church, Northwest Florida State College
Matthew Hoffman, University of Alabama and Marion Military Institute
Victoria Salvador, Northwest Florida State College
UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY (WEST POINT)
Mia Goodwin, Pace High School
Keaton Brown, Northview High School
Hunter Pruitt, Niceville High School
Brian Son, Niceville High School
Jacob Dunne, Niceville High School
Sion Yu, Choctawhatchee High School
Jacob D’Aleo, South Walton High School
Manas Pandey, Booker T. Washington High School
Matthew Juntunen, Home School
Preston Randolph, Milton High School
Steven Petracca, Humphreys High School
William Hoffman, Niceville High School
Asher Spain, James I. O’Neil High School
Matthew Hoffman, University of Alabama and Marion Military Institute
Victoria Salvador, Northwest Florida State College
Sofie Discepolo, Pace High School
Makayla Hooks, Walton High School
UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY
Keaton Brown, Northview High School
Lynsey Geray, Biloxi High School
Preston Randolph, Milton High School
Victoria Sherwin, Niceville High School
Andrew Sowinski, Naval Academy Preparatory School
Joseph Sears, Loyola University Maryland
Dillon Conti, Pensacola State College and University of Florida Online
Sofie Discepolo, Pace High School
Matthew Sowinski, Naval Academy Preparatory School
Merete Conley, Navarre High School
UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
Gabriel Hagon, Pace High School
Brian Son, Marion Military Institute
Alex Goodwin, Milton High School
Travis Delrie, Niceville High School
Hunter Ruddell, Northwest Florida State College
Broc McPherson, Niceville High School
Joel Dunham, Trinitas Christian School
Manas Pandey, Booker T. Washington High School
Thomas Frosch, Pensacola Catholic High School
Matthew Johnson, Tate High School