PANAMA CITY BEACH — Although the fires in Australia are no longer burning, local efforts to raise money to purchase critical medical supplies for that country’s wildlife continue.

Tuesday is the final day to help ZooWorld Zoological and Botanical Conservator get much-needed equipment and money to Australia’s Mogo Wildlife Park.

Curator of Wildlife Erika Newell said Mogo Park needs aid now more than ever.

"It was easy to care when the fires were raging. Now that the fires have dissipated, there's still work that needs to be done," she said. "We do not want to forget Australia. Now is the time they really need the help."

Newell is right. At the beginning of the year, when wildfires crept close to the park and consumed much of the city of Mogo, where it is located, donations rolled in quickly. The local zoo reported $11,000 had been raised within 12 days of its Jan. 10 kick off.

Support has slowed down though, generating only $2,000 seven days later. As of Monday, ZooWorld was still $6,500 short of its $20,000 goal.

Newell said the thing that sets ZooWorld apart from other organizations raising money for Mogo is that "we are directly assisting Australia."

"We are directly purchasing equipment that is shipped to them within a week," she said.

And Dr. Chantal Whitten, the Mogo Zoo’s veterinarian and a personal friend, has expressed gratitude on behalf of the Mogo family. Whitten said the zoo is still seeing burnt or sick animals nearly every day, including several that are starving and dehydrated. However, she said in an email, "the bush is already starting to grow back and there are reports of kangaroos and wallabies being seen in areas feeding on all the new shoots.

"Thank you to all of those who have donated to Mogo Wildlife Park. The generosity and care we have seen since the fires is incredible. We have received medical supplies such as bandages, ointments and fluids to treat burns from many medical and animal organizations here in Australia and overseas," Whitten wrote. "Specific equipment like the patient monitor ZooWorld has donated are also on the way. This equipment will enable us to treat and house more animals for rehabilitation and release back into our local area."

Newell pointed to partnerships with Virginia’s Roer's Zoofari and Frank Buck Zoo in Texas, which made a donation through ZooWorld or committed to personally delivering lifesaving tools and equipment, as proof that the local zoo is making an impact. She also pointed to the efforts of others, such as donations from Hotwheels and Diecast, and individual community members like Hutchison Beach Elementary 5th grader Lyra Floore, who raised $450, and a $1,000 from an anonymous donor.

"We know what it's like to be forgotten, and we don't want to forget anybody else," Newell said, recalling moments after Hurricane Michael.

