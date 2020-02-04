A 79-year old female was taken to the hospital Tuesday with serious injuries after a car crash at the intersection of Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 98.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — A 79-year old female was taken to the hospital Tuesday with serious injuries after a car crash at the intersection of Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 98.

At about 2 p.m. Jeanette LeBlanc was turning left on Thompson Road, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

As she was turning, her vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Camry struck a 2019 Kia Optima. After the collision, the 2019 Kia Optima erupted into flames.

The two people in the Optima were taken to Sacred Heart Emerald Coast for minor injuries.