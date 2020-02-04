The new facility will sit at 2260 U.S. Highway 98 West. The land was purchased with a $123,000 grant given to the organization in 2018 by IMPACT 100.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — A roughly $3.1 million, 18,500-square development is right around the corner for Walton County.

With a groundbreaking ceremony slated for Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County hopes to open its new ReStore in about a year.

According to JL Franklin, a Habitat volunteer and the project coordinator for the Raise Our Roof Capital Campaign, Restore is a home-goods store and the “retail arm of Habitat for Humanity.”

“The money that is made from the Restore goes to paying all our operational and our administrative costs so that when someone gives a donation to Habitat to build houses, 100% of that donation goes to building a house,” Franklin said.

The upgrade was sparked by a desire to increase the organization’s efforts. The current 2,800-square-foot building sits near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and County Road 393.

“Right now, at this point, we have to turn down donations because we don’t have a place to store them,” she said. “We build three to five houses a year, and that’s three to five families that we help forever.”

The new facility will be located at 2260 U.S. Highway 98 West on land purchased with a $123,000 grant from IMPACT 100. It was given to the organization in 2018.

Looking ahead, Franklin hoped the additional space would triple the sales of Walton’s ReStore. She said the development also emphasizes the organization’s commitment to the county.

“It’s saying, ’We’re here, we’re going to be here, we’re not going anywhere (and) we’re here to support everybody that lives here, even the people that don’t live in million dollar houses,’ ” she said, adding that the group took out a mortgage to fund construction cost.

Those interested in donating to Habitat can call Franklin at 306-0234, email her at JL@Waltoncountyhabitat.org or visit the group’s website.