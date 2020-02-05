PANAMA CITY BEACH — Food Truck Festivals of America is bringing the 3rd Annual Panama City Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival back to the Emerald Coast for two days.

On Feb. 15 and 16 from noon to 5 p.m. (VIP/Beer Lovers Package hour 11 a.m.-noon) Florida’s most popular food trucks will dish out fan favorites complemented by this season’s top craft beers.

This 2020 festival will be a weekend of craft beer, great food, lawn games, music and fun for the whole family. All attendees are also invited to vote for the “Best Thing I Ate!” award at a special festival voting location.

The festival will feature 20-plus food trucks serving everything from sweet treats to savory eats.

A few of the participating food trucks include:

● Temperley’s Irish Eatery.

● The Prime Rib Guy.

● Gekko Sushi Hibachi Food Truck.

● SnoBar Southeast.

● Nomads BBQ.

For the perfect pairings, there will be local, regional, and national craft beers available for sale at the festival.

Panama City Beach and Panama City residents will receive $1 off beer with show of valid ID at the beer ticket tent.

A few of the featured breweries include:

● 3 Daughters Brewing.

● Ace Premium Craft Cider.

● Back Forty Beer Co.

● Goose Island Beer Co.

● Wicked Weed Brewing.

General admission tickets will be available in advance online for $5, or at the gate for $10. Special packages are offered online only:

This year for beer lovers looking for something special FTFA is introducing their Beer Lovers Package. Tickets are $40 in advance online only and includes:

● Early admission (11 a.m.).

● 3 craft beers of your choice.

● FTFA koozie.

● $1 off additional beers all day.

● Unlimited bottled water during the festival.

For the foodies who want a little more out of their festival experience, the V.I.P. Package is for you (11 a.m.- noon). V.I.P. tickets are $25 in advance online only and entitles you to:

● Early admission (11 a.m.).

● FTFA koozie.

● One free dessert from the VIP dessert truck.

● $1 off beers all day.

● Unlimited bottled water throughout the festival.

For everyone who loves craft beer and discounts, FTFA is introducing the 6 Pack-age. The package is $41 in advance only and includes 6 beer tickets for 6 craft beers of your choice. You also get $1 off each beer. This price includes admission.

First responders, military, and children 12 and under are free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.

Aaron Bessant Park is lat 600 S Pier Park Dr. Panama City Beach.

For the latest news, follow @FTFofAmerica on Twitter, Instagram, and “like” www.facebook.com/FTFofAmerica/.

Food Truck Festivals of America was founded in 2012. FTFA has created 80 festivals throughout the U.S. combining dozens of food trucks & craft breweries together in one place for a day of eating, drinking and fun.