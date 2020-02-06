The 2020 Blue Lake Christian Writers Retreat offers a unique opportunity for writers, or aspiring writers, to develop their writing abilities and pitch their work for publication.

The retreat will be held March 25-28 at Blue Lake Camp, just north of the Alabama-Florida state line.

Various registration options are available. Attendees who wish to remain onsite during the retreat pay a fee that includes lodging (single or double occupancy rooms) and meals, in addition to writing classes and workshops.

Attendees also may participate as commuters for a reduced price. Attendance is limited to 100 to maintain the intimate atmosphere.

The retreat begins Wednesday afternoon, March 25, with award-winning author Susan Neal’s preconference workshop, “How to Sell 1,000 Books in 3 Months.”

Conference check-in, an evening program of praise and worship and a keynote address are also on Wednesday’s agenda.

Continuing classes and afternoon workshops will be offered throughout the retreat, covering topics including writing fiction, nonfiction, devotions and children’s books.

Neal will lead Scripture Yoga early each morning. Attendees may obtain critiques of their writing from faculty members for a small fee.

BLCWR faculty members are experienced published authors in a broad range of genres, including Susan King (former editor of “The Upper Room”), Lenora Worth (New York Times best-selling fiction author), Bob Hostetler (agent and writer), Denise Weimer (editor for Smitten Romance), James Watkins (author, humorist, and former editor) and John Herring (publisher of Iron Stream Media).

Attendees can schedule one-on-one appointments with faculty members, as well as connecting informally and personally with them during meals.

Attendees may participate in a writing contest for unpublished work in a number of categories. The entry fee of $20 is used to provide scholarships to BLCWR for those who may not otherwise be able to afford to attend. Entries will be judged by faculty, with winners being announced during the Friday night program.

Online registration is available at www.bluelakecwr.com. A roommate discount is available through Feb. 15.